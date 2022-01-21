Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

