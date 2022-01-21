Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 211.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

