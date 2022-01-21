Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

