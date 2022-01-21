Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Shares of LH opened at $270.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

