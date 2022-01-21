Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.05 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.