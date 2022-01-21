Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.