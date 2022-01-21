Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDGYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

