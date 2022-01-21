Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.