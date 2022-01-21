Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) is Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,975,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,101 shares during the period. Largo Resources comprises 8.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 162.18% of Largo Resources worth $104,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $8.70 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

