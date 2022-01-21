Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

