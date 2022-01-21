LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

