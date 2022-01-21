Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SQLV stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQLV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000.

