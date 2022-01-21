Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 472,095 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,426,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,596 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

