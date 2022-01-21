Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $877,138.89 and approximately $566.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,205.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.81 or 0.07184237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00316268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00876638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00471725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00267557 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.