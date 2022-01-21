Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $140.25 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

