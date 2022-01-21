Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $137.98

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.98 and last traded at $138.86, with a volume of 1814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $86,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

