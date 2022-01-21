Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 7,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 603,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.