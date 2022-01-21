Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $499.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

