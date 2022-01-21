Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181.23 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $724.26 million and $181.23 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

