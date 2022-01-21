Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.13

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.13 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 54.88 ($0.75). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 53.88 ($0.74), with a volume of 144,625,448 shares traded.

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.17. The stock has a market cap of £36.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,737.95).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

