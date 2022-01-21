Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $985,925.67 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $985,925.67 and approximately $324,669.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,053,996 coins and its circulating supply is 22,978,569 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

