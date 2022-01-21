Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $109,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $375.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.40 and its 200-day moving average is $354.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

