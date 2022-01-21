Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Grab has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

