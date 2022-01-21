Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $22.96 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $2,624.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00318699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

