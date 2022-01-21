LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LPL Financial stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36. LPL Financial has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

