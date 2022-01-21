LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT Raised to €820.00 at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

