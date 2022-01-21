Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

