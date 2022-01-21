Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

