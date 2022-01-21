Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.