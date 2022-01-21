Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 23,072 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.
CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Further Reading: Call Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.