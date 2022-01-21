Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 23,072 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

