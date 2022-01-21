Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $214,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.