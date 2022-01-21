Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $189,000 Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

