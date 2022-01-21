Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,943 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

