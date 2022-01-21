Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,702 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 214,271 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,796,857. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.