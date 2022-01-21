MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. MacroGenics comprises 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of MacroGenics worth $178,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $790.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.