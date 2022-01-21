MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.
Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 target price (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of MAG stock traded down C$1.32 on Friday, reaching C$19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.46. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.23.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.