MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 target price (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$1.32 on Friday, reaching C$19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.46. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.23.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

