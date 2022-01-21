Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Down 14.3%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million and a PE ratio of -31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

