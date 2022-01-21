Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 78,884 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

