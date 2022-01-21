Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 688,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

