Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,406 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

