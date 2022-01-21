Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CIT Group worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 311.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

