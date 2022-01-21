Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.