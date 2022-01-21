Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,073,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,060,000.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

