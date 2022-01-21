MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.