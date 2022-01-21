MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.73. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 186,453 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMMB shares. Taglich Brothers dropped their price target on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in MamaMancini’s by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

