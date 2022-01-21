Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.