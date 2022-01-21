Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Marathon Petroleum worth $144,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

