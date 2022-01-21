Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.64. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 412,543 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

