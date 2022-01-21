Masco (NYSE:MAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

