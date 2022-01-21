Masco (NYSE:MAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.
Shares of MAS opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.
In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
