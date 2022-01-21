Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

